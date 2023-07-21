Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Shares Gap Up to $481.59

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $481.59, but opened at $500.00. Roper Technologies shares last traded at $500.13, with a volume of 86,292 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.31 and a 200 day moving average of $445.97.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $245,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

