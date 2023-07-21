Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $34.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 1,822,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

