Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $34.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.55% from the stock’s current price.
FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.39.
Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 1,822,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,642. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
