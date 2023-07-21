Royal Bank of Canada Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Invesco Trading Down 0.7 %

IVZ opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 138.7% in the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco



Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

