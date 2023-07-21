Royal Bank of Canada Raises Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $19.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Down 0.7 %

IVZ opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Invesco has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 78,005 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco by 138.7% in the first quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,204,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $165,323,000 after purchasing an additional 319,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.