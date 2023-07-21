Royal Bank of Canada Raises Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$81.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTRAF. TD Securities raised their target price on Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Metro from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MTRAF opened at $55.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.25. Metro has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $58.23.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

