R&Q Insurance (LON:RQIH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.03

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. (LON:RQIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.03 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 48.50 ($0.63). R&Q Insurance shares last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 26,138 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £179.61 million, a PE ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 64.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1,042.17, a current ratio of 17.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.15.

R&Q Insurance Holdings Ltd. operates as a non-life speciality insurance company primarily in the United States and Europe. It acquires discontinued books of non-life business and non-life insurance companies and captives in run-off. The company also provides exit and restructuring solutions through acquisition, portfolio transfer, reinsurance, insurance business transfer, and SIR/deductible reimbursement policies; and program management services.

