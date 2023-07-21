Runway Growth Finance Corp. – 7 (NASDAQ:RWAYL) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Runway Growth Finance Corp. – 7 (NASDAQ:RWAYL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4688 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. – 7 Stock Performance

Shares of RWAYL stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. – 7 has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.37.

