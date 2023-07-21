Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.37

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 506415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

Rusoro Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$209.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12.

Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Rusoro Mining



Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd.

