Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 11,677 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 11,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $415,701.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,537,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,720,902.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,435 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,558.90.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,635 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $162,595.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,396 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, for a total transaction of $326,698.92.

On Monday, July 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,536 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.08 per share, for a total transaction of $509,922.88.

On Friday, June 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,897 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $658,938.39.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,166 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $72,214.44.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,202 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.91 per share, for a total transaction of $434,477.82.

On Friday, June 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,771 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,324.37.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,685 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $260,982.60.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,364 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.10 per share, for a total transaction of $319,312.40.

CEM stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.16. The company had a trading volume of 13,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,086. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 686,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,422,000 after purchasing an additional 104,961 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $9,527,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 175,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

