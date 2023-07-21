Safe Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $157.43 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 44.8% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $7.56 or 0.00025247 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $157.43 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00237804 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031590 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003357 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 6.4953986 USD and is up 80.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

