SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 13,632 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 295.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,632 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 187.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.