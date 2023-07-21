SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 23,153 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,899 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 23,153 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.