SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 11,505 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 263.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.36.

Shares of DUK opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 126.15%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

