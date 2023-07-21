SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 19,529 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,529 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,303,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $665,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1,294.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 293,576 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,590,000 after purchasing an additional 272,517 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,193,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $71,665,000 after buying an additional 259,286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.06.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.5 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Further Reading
