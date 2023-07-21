SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3,431.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $212,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.41.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

AXP stock opened at $177.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

