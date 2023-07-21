SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

ADP opened at $237.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

