SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.41.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

