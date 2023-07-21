SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $52.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.