SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000.

GSLC stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

