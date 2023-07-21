SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 237.2% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.31 and its 200 day moving average is $136.51. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

