SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

