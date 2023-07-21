SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

Shares of TMUS opened at $140.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $168.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $154.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.