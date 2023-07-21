SageView Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

HCA stock opened at $286.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

