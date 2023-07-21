Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,248 shares of company stock worth $206,391,157. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $228.26. 607,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $222.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.29, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

