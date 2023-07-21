SALT Price Tops $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $11,175.42 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00021578 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014156 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29,764.68 or 1.00035377 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02119002 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,291.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

