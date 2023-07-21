Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of IOT opened at $27.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79. Samsara has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $432,510.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,509.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 367,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $10,200,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $432,510.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,509.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,386,902 shares of company stock worth $60,353,912. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Samsara by 90,983.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after purchasing an additional 45,324,482 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,994,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

