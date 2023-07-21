Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.56

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.56 ($0.10) per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Samuel Heath & Sons’s previous dividend of $5.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Samuel Heath & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of Samuel Heath & Sons stock opened at GBX 425 ($5.56) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £10.75 million, a P/E ratio of 817.31 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 425 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 434.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 4.54. Samuel Heath & Sons has a fifty-two week low of GBX 350 ($4.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 680 ($8.89).

Samuel Heath & Sons Company Profile

Samuel Heath & Sons plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of various products in the builders' hardware and bathroom field in the United Kingdom. It offers basic ancillaries and taps; bath ancillaries and taps; bathroom accessories; bidet taps; concealed showers; cupboards/cabinets; exposed showers; external and internal doors; further fittings; generic roughs; kitchen taps; shower accessories and ancillaries; toilet fittings; and windows.

