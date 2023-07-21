SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $179.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE:SAP opened at $133.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average of $125.99. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $145.10.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SAP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in SAP by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after acquiring an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after acquiring an additional 357,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

