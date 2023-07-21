Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3) Shares Up 2.1%

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SRT3 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €322.10 ($361.91) and last traded at €319.30 ($358.76). 68,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €312.80 ($351.46).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €322.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €371.14.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

