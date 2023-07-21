Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Savaria Stock Down 1.6 %

Savaria stock opened at C$17.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.74. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.70.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.05). Savaria had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of C$211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$202.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.7054545 EPS for the current year.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators.

