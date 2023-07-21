Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Shares Gap Down to $57.26

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.26, but opened at $55.82. Schlumberger shares last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 2,000,826 shares trading hands.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $78.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $874,563. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 40,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 59,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

