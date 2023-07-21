Scholastic Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th.

Scholastic has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Scholastic has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Scholastic to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

SCHL stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Scholastic by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

