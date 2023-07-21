Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Libra Wealth LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Libra Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,987 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.45. 370,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,477. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.96.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

