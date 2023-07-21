Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 65.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 192,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,789 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,115,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCHG opened at $76.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.