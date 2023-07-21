Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Gap Down to $42.36

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.36, but opened at $41.08. Scorpio Tankers shares last traded at $40.57, with a volume of 253,329 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.43.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shipping company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.39. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $377.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers's revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $62,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

