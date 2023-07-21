Scrypt (SYPT) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT – Get Free Report) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Scrypt to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
33.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Scrypt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Scrypt and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Scrypt
|N/A
|N/A
|0.00
|Scrypt Competitors
|$439.15 million
|-$18.44 million
|510.36
Profitability
This table compares Scrypt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Scrypt
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Scrypt Competitors
|-32.57%
|-276.70%
|-8.07%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scrypt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Scrypt
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Scrypt Competitors
|407
|1720
|4102
|52
|2.60
As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Scrypt’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scrypt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.
Scrypt Company Profile
Scrypt, Inc. develops and provides document management and delivery solutions for regulated industries. It offers Sfax that enables users to cloud fax without printing a physical document; Stak, a healthcare document platform that transforms the workflow through a cloud-based environment; and DocbookMD, a messaging application for physicians. The company also provides XDOC, an electronic document management system that simplifies the mortgage lending process; and FaxAgent, a fax solution. It serves healthcare and lending clients, as well as service providers. The company was formerly known as SecureCare Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Scrypt, Inc. in March 2014. Scrypt, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas.
