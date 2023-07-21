Scrypt (SYPT) and The Competition Financial Contrast

Scrypt (OTCMKTS:SYPT – Get Free Report) is one of 313 publicly-traded companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Scrypt to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.7% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Scrypt shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scrypt and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scrypt N/A N/A 0.00 Scrypt Competitors $439.15 million -$18.44 million 510.36

Profitability

Scrypt’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Scrypt. Scrypt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Scrypt and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scrypt N/A N/A N/A Scrypt Competitors -32.57% -276.70% -8.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Scrypt and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scrypt 0 0 0 0 N/A Scrypt Competitors 407 1720 4102 52 2.60

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 24.89%. Given Scrypt’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scrypt has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Scrypt Company Profile

Scrypt, Inc. develops and provides document management and delivery solutions for regulated industries. It offers Sfax that enables users to cloud fax without printing a physical document; Stak, a healthcare document platform that transforms the workflow through a cloud-based environment; and DocbookMD, a messaging application for physicians. The company also provides XDOC, an electronic document management system that simplifies the mortgage lending process; and FaxAgent, a fax solution. It serves healthcare and lending clients, as well as service providers. The company was formerly known as SecureCare Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Scrypt, Inc. in March 2014. Scrypt, Inc. is based in Austin, Texas.

