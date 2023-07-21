SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment
In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.93.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
