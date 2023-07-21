SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,341 shares of company stock worth $716,060 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 522,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,503 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 7.8% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 246,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after buying an additional 17,880 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 475.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 104,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after buying an additional 86,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $52.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.39. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.83 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.93.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

