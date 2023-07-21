Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th.

Sensata Technologies has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sensata Technologies to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

ST stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $54.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 3,915.4% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 985,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,305,000 after purchasing an additional 961,152 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after buying an additional 451,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

