Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $62.86

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $62.86 and last traded at $63.63, with a volume of 38877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensient Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,036,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,366,000 after purchasing an additional 333,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 992,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,363,000 after purchasing an additional 95,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.