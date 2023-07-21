SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of SES-imagotag Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:SRBEF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SRBEF opened at $100.25 on Tuesday. SES-imagotag Société Anonyme has a twelve month low of $75.20 and a twelve month high of $180.00.
SES-imagotag Société Anonyme Company Profile
