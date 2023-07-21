Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Trading Down 5.8%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 42.05 and last traded at 42.05. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at 44.65.
Seven & i Stock Down 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 44.75.
Seven & i Company Profile
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Seven & i
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.