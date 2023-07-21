Seven & i (OTC:SVNDF) Trading Down 5.8%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTC:SVNDF – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 42.05 and last traded at 42.05. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at 44.65.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 44.75.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

