SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) versus AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Critical Review

SGL Carbon (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) and AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SGL Carbon and AdvanSix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGL Carbon N/A N/A N/A ($4.10) -2.15 AdvanSix $1.87 billion 0.56 $171.89 million $4.98 7.63

AdvanSix has higher revenue and earnings than SGL Carbon. SGL Carbon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdvanSix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGL Carbon N/A N/A N/A AdvanSix 7.70% 19.88% 9.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SGL Carbon and AdvanSix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SGL Carbon and AdvanSix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGL Carbon 0 0 4 0 3.00 AdvanSix 0 0 1 0 3.00

SGL Carbon currently has a consensus target price of $8.30, indicating a potential downside of 5.90%. AdvanSix has a consensus target price of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.54%. Given AdvanSix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AdvanSix is more favorable than SGL Carbon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.7% of SGL Carbon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.2% of AdvanSix shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of AdvanSix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AdvanSix beats SGL Carbon on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SGL Carbon

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; carbon-ceramic brake discs; body shell components; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearings and mechanical seals; commutator discs and carbon brushes; and temperature management materials, as well as other products. The company also provides composite solutions, such as energy storage systems, lead springs, skin and structure, thermoplastic profiles, and friction components; fuel cells for energy conversion, as well as for passenger cars and trains, and ferries for zero emission mobile applications; and carbon fiber-reinforced plastics and composites for aerospace industry. In addition, it offers isostatic graphite to produce compound semiconductor layers; silicon carbide coatings for semiconductor production; and heat exchangers, columns, quenchers, pumps, components and assemblies, and pipings, as well as sealing materials for process technology. SGL Carbon SE was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc. manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide. It offers its products under the Aegis, Capran, Sulf-N, Nadone, Naxol, and EZ-Blox brands. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors. AdvanSix Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

