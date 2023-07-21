Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.91

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.91 and last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 364291 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,521.00.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $218.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 19.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after purchasing an additional 92,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.