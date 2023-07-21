Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $145.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.97. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

