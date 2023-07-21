Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the June 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.73. The stock had a trading volume of 317,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,373. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $32.80 and a one year high of $76.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

FOUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,305,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 789,002 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth $59,081,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4,010.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 534,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,886,000 after acquiring an additional 521,355 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2,278.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 541,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 518,909 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2,370.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 494,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 474,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

