Short Interest in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Increases By 9.8%

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COE traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,620. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $46.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -0.52. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.55 million during the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 152.30% and a negative net margin of 118.51%.

Several analysts have commented on COE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.

