Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Increases By 13.7%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 535,900 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 471,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABEO opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.15. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

