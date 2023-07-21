Short Interest in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Grows By 10.8%

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 194,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,587 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,079 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

Get AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund alerts:

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

AWF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.84. 159,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,566. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.82.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.0655 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

(Get Free Report)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.