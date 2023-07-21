Short Interest in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Drops By 9.5%

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,940,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average of $56.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

