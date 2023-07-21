Short Interest in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Declines By 17.7%

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 378,500 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the June 15th total of 459,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANIK. StockNews.com began coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $84,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $200,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,503. The company has a market cap of $377.71 million, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 0.80. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $32.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $37.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.