Short Interest in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Declines By 16.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the June 15th total of 11,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $6,196,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at $6,900,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of APLS stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,649,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,395. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $94.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APLS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.